Around the Region (12/31/16)

SONORA
What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Bird Count
When: Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: County Ambulance Building, 18440 Striker Court
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society invites the general public and bird lovers to its New Year’s Day Bird Count. The bird count is the largest citizen science event in the world. The local counts will be among more than 2,200 worldwide that were conducted in a three-week period. Novice counters are paired with experienced counters and document birds seen and heard in specific zones. After the Calaveras County count, the volunteers will meet to compile the day’s bird information and enjoy a potluck dinner. Those interested in joining the Calaveras County count can contact Barry Boulton at 209-596-0612 or barryboulton@gmail.com or visit www.centralsierraaudubon.org.
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Jan. 23
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 30th annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are now being accepted using the web-based competition management system Smarter Entry. The deadline for final entries is Jan. 23 by 6 p.m. The Call for Entry, instructions and further information can be found at www.Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will be accepting entries in the categories of: landscapes, nature, people, man-made and elements of design. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787, email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org or visit www.Infocus-tcaa.org.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Chamber of Commerce mixer
When: Jan. 17, 5-7 p.m.
Where: VaraniSmile Dentistry, 527 E. Olive Ave.
Info: Join the Turlock Chamber of Commerce mixer and VaraniSmile Dentistry in an evening of networking with the community. The event is free to attend. For more information, call 209-632-2221 or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the election for the board of directors for the Stanislaus Public Utility District was temporarily blocked by John Randolph, owner of the Turlock Telephone Company, in Stanislaus County Superior Court with Judge W.H. Langdon. The formation of the district was voted on, and received the majority of votes in favor, during the November general election. Mr. Randolph’s wife, Etta, also joined in the suit to prevent the Board of Supervisors and the county clerk from certifying the results. The Randolphs, in a 32 page suit, alleged that petitions calling for the election were not signed properly and signatures were not witnessed by the circulator, among other charges that were levied in the suit.
