December 30, 2016 10:11 AM

A look back at 2016: The Bee’s 10 most viewed videos

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

You never know when a video will go viral.

As we headed into the holidays, The Modesto Bee’s most-watched video was one from a shooting outside of the Modesto Costco.

Then came the day before Black Friday, otherwise known as Thanksgiving.

That’s when a fight broke out at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto.

The Bee got access to a video of the fight and it took off. The video was shared nation-wide and more than doubled the views of the Costco video.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 most-watched videos of 2016:

Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

Not everyone was in the holiday spirit at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The mall opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and at some point after, a huge fight broke out involving several shoppers. Mall spokesperson A

@superdupersebas/Twitter @superdupersebas/Twitter

Video from shooting outside Modesto Costco

WARNING: Graphic content. An off-duty California Department of Corrections officer shot a knife-wielding man at Costco in northwest Modesto on Thursday, July 28, 2016.

Aphisong Sangbouasy

Raw video: Shooting at Modesto Costco

WARNING: Graphic content. An off-duty California Department of Corrections officer shot a knife-wielding man at Costco in northwest Modesto on Thursday, July 28, 2016.

George Kunkel

Raw Video: Shooting in Modesto injures three people

A reader submitted this video of a shooting that occurred near Rumble and Prescott roads in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, March 2, 2016. According to the Modesto Police Department, three people were shot and taken to nearby hospitals where they were trea

Central Catholic students receives death threat video

This video, which shows racial overtones and gun firing, was received by an African-American student at Central Catholic High School in Modesto, Calif. The Modesto Police Department is investigating the threat as a hate crime, according to Lt. Ivan Valenc

Stanislaus County deputy killed in Hughson

A Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputy was killed in the line of duty at Hughson's Fox Grove Park early Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.

Food Network's Guy Fieri visits Modesto

Food Network's Guy Fieri, host of 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives', paid a visit to three Modesto restaurants on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. He filmed for a future episode from Bauer's 66 1/2, Food Fix Truck and Commonwealth Gastropub. (Marijke Rowland/mrowlan

Man shot in neck in west Modesto

A man was shot in the neck while in his car in west Modesto. He drove to a liquor store on Paradise Road, where emergency medical personnel were called (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)

etracy@modbee.com

Stabbing in central Modesto leaves one man dead

A man is dead following a stabbing late Saturday afternoon in central Modesto, just east of McHenry Avenue near downtown, according to the Modesto Police Department. (Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com)

Two killed in Highway 99 crash near Livingston

A crash on Highway 99 near Livingston claimed the life of an Atwater woman and her passenger on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016,

sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

