A look back at 2016: The Bee’s 10 most viewed videos

You never know when a video will go viral.
As we headed into the holidays, The Modesto Bee’s most-watched video was one from a shooting outside of the Modesto Costco.
Then came the day before Black Friday, otherwise known as Thanksgiving.
That’s when a fight broke out at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto.
The Bee got access to a video of the fight and it took off. The video was shared nation-wide and more than doubled the views of the Costco video.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 most-watched videos of 2016:
Comments