Deputies chase down man suspected of smuggling contraband into jail

Merced County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of smuggling contraband into the John Latoracca Correction Center.
A two- to three-week investigation led Officer Aaron Goins to identify an inmate who was communicating with someone outside the jail. Goins was able to identify when and where the contraband would be dropped, said Sgt. Kevin Blake, who leads the Supervised Release Team of the sheriff’s office.
Just before noon Thursday, SRT deputies watched the driver of a newer-model Nissan Maxima smuggle the contraband into the jail, officials said. Investigators declined to comment on how the contraband was getting into the jail.
When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver led them on a pursuit down M Street in Merced before turning eastbound onto Bear Creek Drive.
The driver turned onto Park Avenue, authorities said, and he and another occupant ran away.
Deputies captured and arrested Kyle Hull, 31, of Merced on suspicion of smuggling contraband into the jail, conspiracy of the crime, and resisting and delaying a peace officer. Deputies still are seeking the passenger in the car, Blake said.
Deputies at the jail also recovered a package Hall is suspected of smuggling in, said to contain a brass hammer, cellphone, cellphone charger, lighter, marijuana, hashish and hash oil.
Investigators intend to pursue charges for inmates suspected of conspiring with Hull.
Hull was jailed previously for drug possession, making fictitious checks and burglary, booking records show.
