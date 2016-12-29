Modesto motorcyclist dies fleeing from officer

A Modesto motorcyclist fleeing from an officer crashed into a center median on Briggsmore Avenue early Thursday morning. He was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
According to the Modesto Police Department, the officer attempted to stop the motorcyclist, 37-year-old Nicholas Boniford, for speeding on southbound Coffee Road through Floyd Avenue.
Boniford fled from the officer when he activated his emergency lights and sirens.
The officer caught up to Boniford on E. Briggsmore Avenue, where he’d crashed into a median and was ejected from the motorcycle, according to police.
Emergency personnel were dispatched and attempted life saving measures but Boniford died at the scene.
Comments