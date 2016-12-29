Around the Region (12/30/16)

MODESTO
What: Fremont Open Plan school tours
When: Jan. 9-31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fremont Elementary School, 1220 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: The Fremont Open Plan, Modesto City Schools’ public alternative school for kindergarten through sixth grade, will offer school tours. Kindergarten enrollment is lottery-based. Parents and guardians interested in participating in the 2017-18 school year lottery must visit the school office during Jan. 9-31 Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register for a tour and sign up to attend two mandatory parent meetings. For more information, call 209-574-8122.
What: Stroud Modesto Junior College Band Scholarship Fundraiser Concert
When: Jan. 15, 3 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, Performing and Media Arts Center, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Department of Music will present the Stroud Modesto Junior College Band Scholarship Fundraiser Concert. More than 50 students and community members have volunteered to play in the concert to support student scholarships. Musicians are traveling from as far away as Massachusetts and Tennessee to perform. The concert will be conducted by MJC Professor Emeritus Stephen L. Stroud and is managed by MJC Director of Bands Erik Maki. Tickets are available for $10 at http://mjc.tix.com and at the MJC box office, which reopens Jan. 9 on Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 5 p.m., or call 209-575-6776 during box office hours. Tickets are also available at the door beginning 90 minutes prior to the performance. Campus parking is free on weekends. For more information, contact Maki at makie@mjc.edu or 209-575-6184.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Exhibition: “Medicine in the Gold Rush”
When: Daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main Street
Info: The Angels Camp Museum welcomes the public to explore its new exhibition, “Medicine in the Gold Rush,” in the new main building of the museum complex. The exhibit expands the museum’s picture of life in the Mother Lode. Medicine in the Gold Rush uses artifacts, text, images and multimedia displays to communicate the important role of medicine in the early years of the community. Doctors and drugstores had a social role far beyond the treatment of illness and injury, and left a heritage that continues to influence life in local communities. The museum and exhibit are open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but are closed Tuesdays. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for ages 5-11, and free children 4 and younger and museum members. For more information, call 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum or www.facebook.com/Angels-Camp-Museum.
TUOLUMNE
What: All You Can Eat Crab Feed
When: Jan. 14, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 18375 Fir Ave.
Info: Soroptimist International of Twain Harte will hold its annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. Guests will be treated to clam chowder, pasta, salad, all-you-can-eat crab and dessert. No beverages allowed in the hall; beer, wine, sodas and water will be available for sale in the hall. There will be a box opportunity drawing and more. The 2017 project celebrating the club’s 50th anniversary will also be announced at this event. Proceeds benefit local community projects. Tickets are $45 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Patt Koral at 209-928-1616, visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org or visit the Twain Harte branches of El Dorado Savings Bank or Umpqua Bank.
TURLOCK
What: Fitness program: “A New You for a New Year”
When: Jan. 20, 1 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village of Turlock, 2125 N. Olive Ave.
Info: Area seniors are invited to join fitness coordinator Bobby Moser for a free health and fitness program at the village. Moser will share the latest statistics, simple science, methods and strategies to assist guests with creating an exercise program that works, is fun and is easy to incorporate into a busy schedule. Space is limited for the free program and reservations are required. To register, call 877-834- 1238 or visit www.covenantvillageofturlock.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the Turlock Irrigation District had formally completed the formation of Improvement District No. 292 for the Gondring ditch in the Hughson area. The board of directors also set the time and day, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m., for bids on the project to be formally accepted for work on the concrete lining. The TID board also received a petition asking for the formation of another improvement district, No. 13A, for the Gilbert Colony ditch near Ceres. Work was officially given the OK for the $1,625.90 concrete-lining project for District No. 286 to the McMillen and Norseen Co. And finally, in its weekly electricity usage report, the electrical department reported that it had added 11 customers, bring the total customers receiving power to 8,085.
Comments