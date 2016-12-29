Turlock teen, Foster Farms have something to crow about

1:01 Christmas meal at Salvation Army in Turlock Pause

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

2:33 Blankets and more handed out to homeless in Modesto

2:10 Spreading Christmas cheer in Turlock

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

1:00 Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving