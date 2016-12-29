Turlock teen, Foster Farms have something to crow about

The past couple of days have been a whirlwind for Turlock teen Felisha Dias.
The 16-year-old sang the national anthem Wednesday evening at the Foster Farms Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara before college football fans. And she was on hand Thursday morning as Foster Farms donated 2,700 pounds of chicken to the United Samaritans Foundation, a Turlock nonprofit that provides free meals throughout Stanislaus County.
“It’s crazy to see all of this happen just because I like to sing,” Felisha said Thursday.
As the winner of Foster Farms’ “Oh Say, Can You Sing?” contest, Felisha got to sing the anthem and donate chicken to the charity of her choice. She picked United Samaritans because of the good she has seen it do. Foster Farms donated additional chicken to the United Samaritans based the number of entrants in this year’s contest, which was open to contestants 18 years old and younger from the Bay Area and Central Valley.
The 2,700 pounds works out to 2,000 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts and thighs and 700 pounds of chicken corn dogs and chicken strips, enough for 5,400 meals.
United Samaritans Executive Director Bev Hatcher said the kids her agency feeds will gobble up the corn dogs and chicken strips. And the breasts and thighs will make make great casseroles.
“Foster Farms was generous enough to give us ... the best of the best of their chicken,” she said. “It’s a really good, lovely source of protein. We will be giving (our clients) something that is very nutritious and will be a nice dish.”
United Samaritans operates four lunch trucks that serve nine communities throughout the county, including Modesto. The trucks serve lunch Monday through Friday to the homeless, working poor, seniors, the disabled and those with limited transportation, making it difficult for them to get to a grocery store.
Hatcher said about a third of those who use the lunch trucks say it is their only meal of the day. She said the trucks serve nearly 400,000 meals annually. She said the chicken will be dished out on the lunch truck that serves the Turlock area in honor of Felisha.
