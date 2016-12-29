Tracy woman dies after losing control of car, crashing into big rig

Alcohol appears to have played a factor in a fatal collision that occurred late Wednesday night south of Vernalis, the California Highway Patrol said.
A 32-year-old Tracy woman was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a big rig on State Route 33, south of Orchard Road, the CHP said.
At 11:35 p.m. the woman was traveling northbound on State Route 33 at more than 60 mph when she lost control of her 1999 Nissan. For an unknown reason she swerved to the right, onto the gravel shoulder, then over-corrected to the left and traveled into the southbound lane.
Victoriano Cortez, a 24-year-old Patterson resident, was driving a 2012 Peterbuilt truck southbound at about 55 mph and was unable to avoid the oncoming Nissan, the CHP said.
After the collision the big rig went off the roadway and crashed into three almond trees.
The Nissan came to rest in the roadway and caught fire, but the flames were put out before it became fully engulfed, the CHP said.
The deceased driver was wearing a seat belt. Cortez, the driver of the big rig, was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured, the CHP said. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The identity of the Tracy woman is pending notification of family.
The CHP said alcohol appears to be a factor in the collision, but did not provide specifics.
Weather did not appear to play a factor in the collision.
