Around the Region (12/29/16)

MODESTO
What: Fremont Open Plan school tours
When: Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fremont Elementary School, 1220 W. Orangeburg Ave
Info: The Fremont Open Plan, Modesto City Schools’ public alternative school for kindergarten through sixth grade, will offer school tours. Kindergarten enrollment is lottery-based. Parents and guardians interested in participating in the 2017-18 school year lottery must visit the school office Thursday or Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to register for a tour and sign up to attend two mandatory parent meetings. For more information, call 209-574-8122.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Jan. 8, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The Odd Fellows of LaFayette Historical Lodge 65 is serving breakfast at the IOOF Hall. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets, and French toast. Free coffee and orange juice will be served. Cost is $6 for 12 and older; $3 for children ages 7 through 12; and free for children 6 and younger. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128.
MURPHYS
What: Concert: “Sourdough Slim’s Wild & Wooly Revue”
When: Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Black Bart Playhouse, 580 S. Algiers St.
Info: The Black Bart Playhouse invites the public to the third annual Sourdough Slim’s Wild & Wooly Revue. The concert will feature Sourdough Slim and the Saddle Pals with specials guest Faux Renwah and Robert Armstrong, of the Cheap Suit Serenaders. This is an all-ages show. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, call 800-838-3006 or go to www.sourdoughslimwildwoolly.brownpapertickets.com.
RIPON
What: Concert: Liberty Gospel Quartet
When: Jan. 6, 7 p.m.
Where: Immanuel Church, 517 Orange Ave., Ripon
Info: The Immanuel Church of Ripon invites the public to a vocal concert featuring the Liberty Gospel Quartet. The concert is free, with free-will offerings accepted. For more information, call Paul Witt 209-599-2649 or email witt43@infostations.com.
50 YEARS AGO: The city of Modesto and Mayor Peter W. Johansen announced the city’s New Year’s resolutions for 1967. The two major goals that the city planned to focus on were cultural satisfaction and improvement of the living environment. City officials cited that the city had accomplished most of its “service needs” for 1966 and would be turning its focus to planning and construction. Proposed projects included a library, cultural center, auditorium and museum, and meeting the needs of senior citizens.
