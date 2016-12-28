Possible human remains found in mineshaft near Groveland

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that possible human remains were discovered on Saturday in a mineshaft outside of the Groveland area.
The area is on public land, according to a news release.
The Tuolumne Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team determined the mineshaft was unsafe to enter, the news release said.
The California Office of Emergency Services was contacted and on Wednesday morning a specialized team out of Southern California arrived to assist in recovering the remains.
The Sheriff's Office Investigators and Coroner Officials are on scene assisting with the recovery, the news release said.
According to the news release: “We have not been able to make any determinations at this time in regards to the identity of the remains, gender or how long the remains have been in the mineshaft.”
The Sheriff’s Office said it will not release any more information until the remains can be identified and next of kin can be contacted.
