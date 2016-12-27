News

December 27, 2016 4:36 PM

George Lucas: Carrie Fisher was ‘our great and powerful princess’

Bee Staff Reports

Star Wars creator George Lucas, a Modesto native, mourned the death of his friend, Carrie Fisher, on Tuesday.

He tapped Fisher to play Princess Leia in “Star Wars: A New Hope,” the first installment of the blockbuster movie series.

Fisher died on Tuesday at age 60, four days after suffering a heart attack.

“Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives,” Lucas said in a statement and published By E! News.” She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedian with a very colorful personality that everyone loved.

“In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess – feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie's family, friends and fans.”

The 72-year-old director added, "She will be missed by all."

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Blankets and more handed out to homeless in Modesto

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos