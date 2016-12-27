George Lucas: Carrie Fisher was ‘our great and powerful princess’

Star Wars creator George Lucas, a Modesto native, mourned the death of his friend, Carrie Fisher, on Tuesday.
He tapped Fisher to play Princess Leia in “Star Wars: A New Hope,” the first installment of the blockbuster movie series.
Fisher died on Tuesday at age 60, four days after suffering a heart attack.
“Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives,” Lucas said in a statement and published By E! News.” She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedian with a very colorful personality that everyone loved.
“In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess – feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie's family, friends and fans.”
The 72-year-old director added, "She will be missed by all."
Comments