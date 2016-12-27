Her brother froze to death in Oregon. She’s doing her best to keep it from happening in Modesto.

What started out as a blanket drive three years ago has turned into much more.
Turlock resident Bridgette Gee started Blankets for Bryan in 2014 to honor her brother, who was homeless and froze to death in Oregon the year before.
Just a few years later Gee delivers more than just blankets to the homeless in Modesto and Stockton.
Gee and volunteers also handed out beanies, gloves, oranges, and instant soup to the homeless at Beard Brook Park in Modesto on Tuesday. They also gave away 75 pounds of dog food for the homeless people’s pets.
The items were donated by local agencies, businesses and volunteers, Gee said.
Gee’s brother Bryan died at the age of 53. Family and friends helped Bridgette Gee disperse the items on Tuesday, the third anniversary of Bryan’s death.
“He was homeless, he was a veteran,” Gee said. “He froze to death behind a Safeway in Grants Pass, Ore. It was one of the coldest winters they had in years.
“So I started Blankets for Bryan because it just bothers me that he was so cold.”
Homeless people showed up to the parking lot at Beard Brook Park to accept the items that will help them manage through the chilly winter. There’s a large homeless population at Beard Brook Park.
Gee is passionate about helping the homeless. After distributing the blankets and more in Modesto, she headed to Stockton to do the same.
