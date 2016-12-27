Starbucks giving away free drinks in Riverbank on Tuesday

It’s the Tuesday after a long holiday weekend ... you probably could use some coffee.
And if it’s free, even better!
Starbucks is holding one of its “Pop-Up Cheer Party” events in Riverbank on Tuesday, with free tall espresso drinks being served from 1 to 2 p.m.
The store is located at 2252 Patterson Road.
So much cheer and it's only Day 4. Find 100 new stores serving free tall espresso beverages galore: https://t.co/BmVfnNhCSl #FindCheer— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 27, 2016
There are also nine locations in the Bay Area involved today, so if you’re working or visiting over there you can also get your free drink.
To find a location, go to www.starbuckscheer.com and use the pulldown menu to choose California.
New locations are revealed daily through Monday.
Keep in mind it’s one free drink per customer, so there’s no loading up for your co-workers.
