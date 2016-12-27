News

December 27, 2016 8:32 AM

Starbucks giving away free drinks in Riverbank on Tuesday

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

It’s the Tuesday after a long holiday weekend ... you probably could use some coffee.

And if it’s free, even better!

Starbucks is holding one of its “Pop-Up Cheer Party” events in Riverbank on Tuesday, with free tall espresso drinks being served from 1 to 2 p.m.

The store is located at 2252 Patterson Road.

There are also nine locations in the Bay Area involved today, so if you’re working or visiting over there you can also get your free drink.

To find a location, go to www.starbuckscheer.com and use the pulldown menu to choose California.

New locations are revealed daily through Monday.

Keep in mind it’s one free drink per customer, so there’s no loading up for your co-workers.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Modesto Fire Department makes Mannequin Challenge video

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos