Atwater woman returns home to find stranger asleep in her bed

1:01 Christmas meal at Salvation Army in Turlock Pause

0:54 Ski resorts in for White Christmas

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

1:03 Suspected DUI driver on the loose after Sheriff's deputy crashes during high speed chase

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'