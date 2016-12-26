New California laws drop ‘Redskins,’ bump up minimum wage, tighten gun rules

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson Pause

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

1:01 Christmas meal at Salvation Army in Turlock

0:54 Ski resorts in for White Christmas

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:00 Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'