Modesto Fire Department takes part in Mannequin Challenge

A few weeks ago the Modesto Police Department recorded a Mannequin Challenge video and challenged the Modesto Fire Department to do so as well.
On Christmas Eve, the fire department responded with its video, posting it to YouTube.
The Mannequin Challenge is an Internet video in which people remain frozen in action, like mannequins.
The fire department said this about the video: “We decided to accept the challenge thrown down by MPD and use this venue to educate our community about the service we proudly provide them each and every day.”
Comments