December 26, 2016 8:28 AM

Last week of 2016 will be a chilly one in Modesto

By Jim Silva

Brrrr! It’s going to be a cold final week of the year in the Modesto area. But at least it will be dry.

The Modesto area will avoid any rain through New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service.

The week got off to a chilly start Monday morning, with low tempratures below freezing.

Monday morning readings were below zero in some Sierra Nevada valleys and in the mid-20s to mid-30s in the Central Valley and foothills, according to the NWS.

No rain is forecast through New Year’s Day in Modesto.

