From the editor: A special treat for readers, and a request

Merry Christmas, Bee readers!
If you’re a home delivery subscriber, there’s a special treat inserted in Sunday’s paper: a section that’s filled with puzzles, games and brainteasers. This is one of eight premium editions subscribers receive each year. If you need a diversion from unwrapping gifts, sharpen a pencil and have at it.
And if you still have a little extra time on your hands, give us a hand ranking the top local stories of 2016.
The Bee has a tradition of listing the most important stories of the outgoing year in a front-page column on New Year’s Eve. That won’t change. But this year we’re asking you – our audience – to help with the rankings, and we’ve created a digital form to make it supereasy.
The survey can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/C6LTHP5. It will be active through Thursday, when I’ll write a column summarizing the results.
So please take a minute to rank the stories between now and Thursday – and see how your responses stack up with the overall audience when I report back on Saturday.
Have a very happy holiday, and – as always – thank you for making The Bee part of your busy lives.
Joseph Kieta: 209-578-2356, @JosephKieta
