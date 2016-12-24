Fire at Modesto board and care home deemed suspicious

The Modesto Fire Department responded to a suspicious fire at a board and care home northwest of Briggsmore and McHenry Avenues Saturday morning.
The fire started at about 8:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Elmhurst Drive.
First arriving crews encountered heavy fire from the front of the house. Firefighters entered the home and had the blaze knocked down within 15 minutes.
Officials said it appears the tenant was using the home as a board and care facility. At least three adults were displaced.
Battalion Chief Steve Anderson said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined but based on the extent of the damage throughout the home and statements by some witnesses the fire is being treated as suspicious.
The Modesto Police Department was called to help the fire investigator conduct interviews.
The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the home. Five engines, one truck, two Battalion Chiefs and one fire investigator responded.
