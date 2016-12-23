Blustery Christmas Eve eve in Modesto

The latest winter storm dropped more than a half-inch of rain on downtown Modesto and resulted in winter storm warnings in the Sierra Nevada and many other mountain areas.
The Modesto Irrigation District reported 0.69 inches of rain by late afternoon Friday. Forecasters expected snow to fall at very low levels up and down the state.
For the most part, the storm is expected to clear out by midmorning Saturday. National Weather Service forecasters predict a 20 percent chance of rain in Modesto on Saturday, with a mostly sunny sky by Christmas Day.
Highs are expected to be about 50, with lows dropping into the 30s.
