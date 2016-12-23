More virulent Shigella strain results in 50 hospitalizations in Stanislaus County this year

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson Pause

2:26 Reaction to Frank Carson's release from jail

2:42 Frank Carson to be released from jail

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

2:21 Alter-ed state: Oakdale church becomes custom home

3:17 Food and toy giveaway

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech