Modesto synagogue again offers Christmas Eve, Day dinners to first responders

Even as Hanukkah begins on Christmas Eve, members of Congregation Beth Shalom again have made lasagna to serve to first responders working Saturday and Sunday.
Congregation members working in the kitchen of the Modesto synagogue made dozens of trays of vegetable lasagna, which will be served with salad, bread, beverages and desserts.
Police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and other emergency-service providers are invited to visit the Sherwood Avenue synagogue for a free meal from 6 to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve and noon to 6 p.m. Christmas Day.
CBS members also will make some dinner deliveries to first responders who can’t get out, such as those working at jail facilities.
Congregation Beth Shalom is at 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto.
Comments