Around the Region (12/24/16)

MODESTO
What: Fremont Open Plan school tours
When: Jan. 9-31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Fremont Elementary School, 1220 W. Orangeburg Ave
Info: The Fremont Open Plan, Modesto City Schools’ public alternative school for kindergarten through sixth grade, will offer school tours. Kindergarten enrollment is lottery-based. Parents and guardians interested in participating in the 2017-18 school year lottery must visit the school office between Jan. 9-31 on Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to register for a tour and sign up to attend two mandatory parent meetings. For more information, call 209-574-8122.
What: Stroud Modesto Junior College Band Scholarship Fundraiser Concert
When: Jan. 15, 3 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, Performing and Media Arts Center, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Department of Music will present the Stroud Modesto Junior College Band Scholarship Fundraiser Concert. More than 50 students and community members have volunteered to play in the concert to support student scholarships. Musicians are traveling from as far away as Massachusetts and Tennessee to perform. The concert will be conducted by MJC Professor Emeritus Stephen L. Stroud and is managed by MJC Director of Bands Erik Maki. Tickets are available for $10 at http://mjc.tix.com and at the MJC box office, which reopens Jan. 9 on Tuesdays to Fridays from noon-5 p.m., or call 209-575-6776 during box office hours. Tickets are also available at the door beginning 90 minutes prior to the performance. Campus parking is free on weekends. For more information, contact Maki at makie@mjc.edu or 209-575-6184.
What: Martin Luther King Luncheon
When: Jan. 13, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: King-Kennedy Memorial Center, 601 Martin Luther King Drive
Info: The King-Kennedy Memorial Center will be holding its annual Martin Luther King Luncheon. The community is invited to a special celebration paying tribute to the memory and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. through song, spoken work and music. The keynote speaker is Daryn Kumar, CEO of Memorial Medical Center. Tickets are $20 and lunch will be provided. For more information, call 209-568-3096.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Junior Horse Show and riders call for entries
When: Jan. 3, 5 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Calaveras County Fair is calling for entries for the Junior Horse Show. Independent paperwork is due Jan. 3 by 5 p.m. Exhibitors who do not belong to 4-H, FFA, Grange or Pony Club of America must complete a registration form on or before Jan. 3 to participate in the Junior Horse Show. Junior riders who wish to lease a horse must have a copy of the lease on file at the fairgrounds on or before Jan. 3 by 5 p.m. Forms are available at www.frogtown.org. For more information, call 209-736-2561 or visit www.frogtown.org.
100 YEARS AGO: Along with issuing season’s greetings to the public and its customers, Turner Hardware and Implement Co. also announced a sale on six car models made by Buick. The prices for the cars ranged from $770 to $1,950. The purpose behind the push on the cars was due to the price increase that was issued by Buick, which was to take effect Jan. 15. The $10 to $55 price increases affected models 34, 35, 44, 45, 46 and 47. The phone number to Turner Hardware and Implement Co. was 5201.
