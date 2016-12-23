Woman found dead in car outside Doctors Medical Center identified

A woman who was found dead inside a car in front of the emergency room at Doctors Medical Center earlier this month was identified as England national Aileen Parisi, the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.
Parisi was identified by the Coroner’s Office shortly after her Dec. 3 death but detectives had to contact the British Consulate to find her family and withheld her name until they were notified.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Bejaran said investigators do not believe Parisi died in the car but rather at a home in Modesto. The man who drove her body to the hospital is not considered a suspect, Bejaran said.
Her cause of death is pending toxicology results and a final report from the pathologist.
