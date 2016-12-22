Homeless who died honored at Modesto vigil

A somber roll call took place in Modesto on the longest night of the year.
A candlelit ceremony took place at The Salvation Army’s Berberian Homeless Shelter and Transitional Living Center at Ninth and D streets to remember the homeless men and women who died in Stanislaus County in the past year.
The 11th annual vigil was conducted as part of National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, in which communities across the United States remember the homeless who have died.
Volunteers were on hand to give out donations and warm drinks to the homeless people checking into the center for the night. The vigil’s sponsors include The Salvation Army, Stanislaus County’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, Golden Valley Health Centers and the Modesto Peace Life Center.
