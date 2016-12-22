Pedestrian killed after being struck by Amtrak train in Hughson

A man died after being struck by a train in Hughson on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
A report came in at about 5:30 p.m. about the incident, which occurred near Second Street along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks.
“The train stopped all of a sudden,” said Joe Mendez, 68, of Stockton, who was returning home on the Amtrak 717. “Over the loudspeaker, they said there was an emergency.”
Sgt. Anthony Bejaran said investigators are on scene trying to determine what happened. He did not have an age or any other information about the victim.
Mendez said after the report of an emergency, someone on the loudspeaker let passengers know officials were walking along the track. A short time later, they told riders that a pedestrian had been hit.
Mendez, who was sitting in one of the cars toward the back, said he eventually saw ambulance lights.
“I thought at first it was mechanical,” Mendez said. “It never crossed my mind (the train) would have hit a pedestrian. ...
“It’s unsettling. It’s not a good feeling.”
We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
