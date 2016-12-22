Adult, child suffer burns in mobile home fire south of Modesto

A 7-year-old girl and an adult male were taken to hospitals early Thursday after suffering burns in a fire at a double-wide mobile home in a community on South Seventh Street, the Modesto Fire Department reported.
About 12:15 a.m. Thursday, crews with the Modesto and Ceres fire departments responded to the report on the 600 block of South Seventh. They found heavy fire at the mobile home, and the three occupants out front. The man and child had suffered burns and were taken in AMR ambulances, as no air ambulances were available, Modesto Fire spokeswoman Jessica Smart said in a news release. The third occupant, an older woman, was not injured.
Smart did not have information on the severity of the burns or the patients’ conditions because AMR was quickly on the scene and treating them.
With all occupants accounted for, firefighters initially attacked from outside only. A downed, live electrical line hampered their attack on the rear of the structure, Smart said.
Crews were able to prevent the spread of the fire to other homes. Once they had it knocked down and Turlock Irrigation District had cut power to the fallen line, firefighters went inside to fully extinguish the blaze.
The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District assisted Modesto and Ceres by providing station coverage during the incident. A total of five engines, one truck, two battalion chiefs, a fire investigator and three AMR ambulances were on scene.
Power to the mobile home park was out briefly until TID crews could isolate the structure. Red Cross responded to assist displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. “We haven’t been able to re-interview family members. We’re trying to track down if they were sent up to (UC Davis Medical Center) or not, said Lt. Dave Hutchinson, manager of the Stanislaus County Fire Investigation Unit. The investigation will combine what’s learned from the residents with physical evidence collected at the fire scene, he said.
Damage is estimated at $50,000.
