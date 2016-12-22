Stanislaus County offers ‘Marriage at the Mansion’ on Valentine’s Day

For the sixth time since 2003, the county clerk recorder’s office is offering a “Marriage at the Mansion” event on Valentine’s Day.
Couples can sign up now to be wed in nonreligious ceremonies at the historic McHenry Mansion in downtown Modesto on Feb. 14. The civil ceremonies will be conducted in English or Spanish by Stanislaus County Clerk, Recorder and Commissioner of Civil Marriages Lee Lundrigan, her staff and invited deputy marriage commissioners.
Though Lundrigan’s office has held Valentine’s Day marriage events at other locations, including the Tenth Street Place city-county government building, this is the first time in nearly a decade there’s been one at the mansion, which was built in 1883.
“Romantic couples planning to tie the knot in 2017 should reserve their Valentine’s Day wedding without delay,” Lundrigan said in a news release. “Valentine’s Day may seem a long way off, but for couples planning their wedding, it’s just around the corner, and if they would like to get married on the most romantic day of the year, they should contact our office as soon as possible.”
All ceremonies are individualized. They take about 10 minutes each, and four can be conducted in various spots in the mansion at one time, Lundrigan said. The first will start at 9 a.m., and the last should conclude around 4 p.m.
Marriage licenses must be purchased and appointments made in advance at the clerk recorder’s office, 1021 I St. The cost of the license and ceremony is $121, or $126 for a confidential marriage licenses. Certified marriage certificates are an additional $15 and must be paid by check. No blood test is required.
Guests are limited to 15 for each wedding, and children must be age 12 or older to attend in the mansion, which is at 906 15th St.
Lundrigan said her staff is looking forward to the event. Having just come off a big election, “we needed something fun to do,” she said. “This event is beloved by people, and the mansion is quite the nice physical location. The community is so awesome about it, too. People turn out to volunteer for it,” and businesses often donate gifts.
The mansion gift shop will be open with a valentine theme, and wedding photos can be purchased. To preserve the antiques, there is no flash photography in the mansion.
For more information or to make an appointment, call the clerk recorder’s office at 209-525-5250, or call 209-525-5230 for assistance in Spanish.
