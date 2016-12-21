Around the Region (12/22/16)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Rockin’ Holiday
When: Thursday
Where: Downtown Modesto, Tenth Street Place
Info: Modesto’s third annual Modesto Rockin’ Holiday continues through Saturday. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at Tenth Street Place Plaza. Rockin’ Holiday is free, and photos with Rockin’ Santa and his Rockin’ Elves are free in the Classic Rockin’ Sleigh at the Rockin’ North Pole in Tenth Street Plaza. There also is a 50-foot Rockin’ Holiday Tree that will feature light shows daily from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., synced to music. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/rockinholiday or www.modestogov.com.
COLUMBIA
What: Mother Lode Weavers and Spinners meeting
When: Jan. 10, 10 a.m.
Where: Church of the Forty-Niners, 11155 Jackson St.
Info: The Mother Lode Weavers and Spinners will hold its monthly meeting at the Church of the Forty-Niners in Columbia. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. After the meeting there will be a presentation by Peggy Morris. Morris will talk about basketry, including weaving pine needle baskets. Visitors are welcome. For more information about the guild, go to www.mlwsguild.org.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Chamber of Commerce mixer
When: Jan. 17, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: VaraniSmile Dentistry, 527 E. Olive Ave.
Info: Join the Turlock Chamber of Commerce mixer and VaraniSmile Dentistry in an evening of networking with the community. The event is free to attend. For more information call 209-632-2221 or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
50 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would be asking the Budget Bureau to include $7 million for the fiscal 1968 budget for the New Melones Dam. Rep. Harold T. (Bizz) Johnson, 2nd Congressional District, asked for the approval of the funds, plus an additional $75 million for other water development projects in his 19-county district. The $7 million would be used to develop access roads to the projects and acquire further land. These funds were on top of the $129 million already allocated for the project, as workers drilled into the native rock bed to determine how best to stabilize it during construction of the dam’s diversion tunnel and spillway.
