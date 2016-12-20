Around the Region (12/21/16)

MODESTO
What: Barkin’ Dog Grill: “NYEve 2017”
When: Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th Street
Info: Join Red Tie Arts Presents and the Barkin’ Dog Grill for New Year’s Eve fun. The evening will feature the music of award-winning Bay Area band The David Correa Group. Tickets are $55 and be purchased at www.eventbrite.com. Refreshments will be served and are available from the regular menu. The event will serve as a fundraiser for Red Tie Arts, a local Modesto nonprofit group seeking to raise funds for underprivileged children identified by their teachers as having talent in music. For more information, call 209-572-2341 or visit www.barkindoggrill.com or www.red-tie.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Livestock best practices seminar
When: Jan. 17, 6 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairground, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Calaveras County Fair Junior Livestock Program will be holding a mandatory best practices seminar for all club, chapter and project leaders. Parents of independent exhibitors must attend. Horse, dog and llama projects must also attend. Noncompliance will result in exhibitors not being able to participate in the fair. The program is being offered only in January and if a leader cannot attend the seminar, they are asked to send a representative in their place. For more information, call 209-736-2561 or visit www.frogtown.org.
SONORA
What: Studio 49 Fiber Arts Group meeting
When: Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road
Info: The Studio 49 Fiber Arts Group will hold its monthly meeting at the Tuolumne County Library. Members share a love of spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting and anything related to the fiber arts. Visitors welcome. For more information, call 209-533-0593 or visit mlwsguild.org.
TURLOCK
What: Concert: Hot Club Faux Gitane
When: Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center presents a concert with Modesto’s Hot Club Faux Gitane, an acoustic swing band that plays in the Gypsy jazz tradition of Django Reinhardt and his Quintette du Hot Club de France. The band’s unique blend of instruments and music adds new vitality and freshness to an old favorite genre. Now featuring award-winning vocalist Francesca Bavaro, winner of the 2011 Valley’s Got Talent competition. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for students and Carnegie members. For more information, contact Megan Hennes at 209-632-5761, ext. 103, or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that due to a severe drought, the Turlock Irrigation District was making plans to approve a 25 percent increase in power rates at the beginning of the new year. Because of the drought, not enough power could be generated from the Don Pedro Reservoir dam. TID General Manager Ernest Geddes said in a normal year, the district would spend less than $1 million on outside power. Because of the drought, TID expected to pay $14.2 million for power generation from outside the district.
Comments