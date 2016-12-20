News

December 20, 2016 3:12 PM

Gift ideas from Explore Modesto

Name of store: City of Modesto Utilities Department

Item: 2017 Explore Modesto Calendars

Price: Free

Description: The Explore Modesto 2017 Calendar features local artwork and photography that celebrates the city of Modesto and provides monthly tips for protecting the natural beauty of the Central Valley.

Perfect for: People who enjoy Modesto’s small town feeling and sense of community.

Where to find them: The calendars are available (in limited quantity) at the Modesto Convention & Visitors Bureau, Stanislaus County Library and the Tenth Street Place information desk at 1010 Tenth Street. The calendar can be viewed and/or downloaded at www.modestogov.com by searching for “2017 Calendar.” Call Environmental Services at 209-577-6200.

Pat Clark

