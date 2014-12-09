Crunch time for those bringing Christmas to needy children

It isn’t Santa’s workshop, but it might be mistaken as just that.
In a small storage room in north Modesto, dozens of Santa’s helpers are busily working, checking in everything form underwear to bicycles, sorting them and packing them up for delivery.
This is the wrapping room for the Soroptimist Christmas Tree. Donors take tags from the tree, each representing a needy child; purchase the gifts specified; and return everything to the tree, which is set up at Vintage Faire Mall. Volunteers pack it all up and deliver it to the wrapping room, where it’s checked in and examined to ensure the gift is appropriate, includes some of the necessary items and has batteries if needed. Then it’s placed on the wrapping area.
There, bundlers place the items into red or white bags and secure the tags to the front. Then the bags go into boxes to be delivered to the agency or school that referred the child.
A few bonus items may make their way into the bags. JoAnn Found, publicity director for the Modesto service club, said several local organizations donate goods as well as money.
“I picked up 493 books from Barnes & Noble,” Found said. And the trauma unit at Memorial Medical Center – perhaps looking for a little less business – donates bicycle helmets.
As of Friday, the tree had about 500 of the original 2,600 tags remaining. But about 1,000 people still hadn’t returned their tags and gifts. They are due Dec. 18.
After 31 years of the tree, the Soroptimists have it down to a science. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t hectic.
“You should see it on the last night,” Found said.
Patty Guerra: 209-578-2343, @PattyGuerra
