Travel

January 2, 2017 12:00 AM

Your park and your island

By CHRISTOPHER REYNOLDS Los Angeles Times

The National Park Service roster of 413 parks, monuments, historic sites, historical parks, memorials, recreation areas, rivers, parkways, seashores, lakeshores, battlefields, military parks, reserves and trails includes more far-flung islands than most Americans realize.

Among the full-fledged parks on islands:

American Samoa National Park. Added in 1988. Acreage: about 9,500 acres on Tutuila and neighboring islands, plus about 4,000 acres of coral reefs. www.nps.gov/npsa

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii Island. Added in 1916. Acreage: 323,431. Active volcanic site. www.nps.gov/havo

Haleakala National Park, Maui, Hawaii. Added in 1960. Acreage: 33,265. Dormant 10,023-foot volcano. www.nps.gov/hale

Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida. Added in 1992. Acreage: 64,701. About 70 miles west of Key West. Nineteenth century military fort with underwater nature trail and shipwreck sites. www.nps.gov/drto

Virgin Islands National Park, U.S. Virgin Islands. Added in 1956. Acreage: 14,948. Caribbean island with plantation history. Includes most of the island of St. John and almost all of neighboring Hassel Island. www.nps.gov/viis

OTHER FAR-FLUNG NPS UNITS:

San Juan National Historic Site, San Juan, Puerto Rico. Added in 1949. Acreage: 75. Island fortress. www.nps.gov/saju

War in the Pacific National Historical Park, Aan, Guam. Added in 1978. Acreage: 2,030. Battle site, gun emplacements and trenches. www.nps.gov/wapa

American Memorial Park, Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands. Added in 1978. Acreage: 133. Commemorates Americans and Marianas people killed during World War II. www.nps.gov/amme

Related content

Travel

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos