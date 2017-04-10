Plumber: Looking into glass shower door

Q: Dear Ed: We presently use a shower curtain and I really want to replace the curtain with an out-of-the-box glass door. But, I need some guidance before we start looking. Can you please give me some glass door info and install options?
- Paul, Ohio
A: Here's three basic questions and a bonus tip to keep in mind when thinking about installing a standard glass shower door.
1. Will you need a tub and shower door, or a shower-only door to fit your present setup?
Know what kind of door to look for.
2. Would you like a metal frame door or frameless door?
With a metal frame door, you can choose trim finish to match your bathroom, like brass or chrome. A frameless door has exposed glass edges for a more contemporary look.
3. What kind of glass do you want?
Clear glass can help small bathrooms feel a little more open, while frosted glass offers a little more privacy.
Finally, there are quick-install doors out there that require no drilling, so installation of your glass shower door doesn't have to be a pane.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
