Dyeing eggs for Easter? Skip the shaving cream and go for the Kool-Aid

1:01 Fire burns outbuildings, vehicles behind Empire home Pause

0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto

3:31 Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams

3:02 How to declutter your life

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:59 Beyer clinches Sylvan series with Ravelli's heroics

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

0:54 Adult football player seriously injured