Sutter Gould patients can't get physician appointments this morning. Here's why.

Patients are unable to schedule appointments with their doctors at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation clinics Tuesday morning due to a problem with Sutter’s medical records systems used at medical facilities in Northern California.
Patients calling Sutter Gould's appointment line are told they can’t be scheduled for appointments and to call back in two hours. People told The Modesto Bee the problem also affects online appointment applications and the urgent care center on Coffee Road, though the information was not confirmed.
Sacramento-based Sutter Health operates a network of hospitals and physician offices in Sacramento, the Bay Area and the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
Patients who already had appointments Tuesday are advised to arrive for visits with their doctor unless they have been notified to do otherwise, Sutter said.
Leslie Meiring, a spokeswoman for Sacramento-based Sutter, confirmed this morning that Sutter’s electronic patient records system is down.
“We have implemented our downtime procedures and are working to restore the system,” she said. “Our services are open. Some services may need to be delayed.”
The spokeswoman said the emergency departments at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto and other hospitals remain open.
Sutter had no estimate on when the patient records system will be restored.
Gary Zavoral, a spokesman for the Sutter Health Valley Area said, told the Sacramento Bee a system-wide failure hit Sutter Health locations early Tuesday morning, causing problems accessing patients’ electronic health records, emails and phone usage.
The root of the electronic failure has been linked to “the activation of the fire suppression system in one of our information services buildings,” Zavoral said. He did not immediately have more details about the incident as of Tuesday morning.
Beside facilities in Stanislaus County, other centers impacted include the Sutter Medical Health Center in Sacramento, the Sutter Davis Hospital and the Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Some patients have been contacted to reschedule non-emergency surgeries and lab testing, though he did not know how many people were affected in total.
Those who have not been contacted by a Sutter facility about their appointment should arrive as planned, Zavoral said.
According to Sutter, backup procedures are in place to ensure that emergency services and patient care are provided at the same quality as usual.
The Bee will have more on this story as soon as information becomes available.
