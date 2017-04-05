E.&J. Gallo Winery donates $500,000 for pediatric specialty care center in north Modesto

E.&J. Gallo Winery has donated $500,000 toward construction of a health care center for children in north Modesto, Valley Children’s Hospital said.
The Madera-based hospital plans to build the Pelandale Specialty Care Center to expand access to pediatric care in the Northern San Joaquin Valley. The nonprofit Valley Children’s announced the gift from Gallo in a news release Wednesday.
“We are so appreciative of the extraordinary generosity of E.&J. Gallo Winery,” said Robert Saroyan, chief development officer and vice president of philanthropy for Valley Children’s.
Gallo Winery and the Gallo family are long-time supporters of the children’s hospital. Greg Coleman, vice president of grower relations for Gallo Winery, served on the Valley Children’s board of trustees for more than 20 years. Coleman, a third-generation Gallo family member, and his wife, Jessica, have been actively involved with the hospital.
Joseph E. Gallo, president and chief executive officer for Gallo, said the company was pleased to support Valley Children’s expansion in Modesto. “It is important and gratifying to know that children in our local community will have access to this new specialty care center,” he said.
Construction of the 40,000-square-foot care center on Pelandale Avenue will begin soon after a groundbreaking ceremony May 20. The center is on schedule to open in late 2018.
Zara Arboleda, spokeswoman for Valley Children’s, said the project will cost $30 million, including the land purchase.
The north Modesto center will have multiple specialists for children with special medical needs.
Valley Children’s Healthcare had almost 10,000 outpatient visits last year at its specialty care center on McHenry Avenue in Modesto. Annual patient visits in the Modesto area are projected to increase to more than 27,500 in the next 10 years.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321, @KenCarlson16
