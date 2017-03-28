Mattice Harris, family doctor, honored as physician of the Year in Stanislaus County

When Mattice Harris Jr. began his practice in Modesto, family physicians were involved with the total care of the patient.
They cared for pregnant women, took care of patients in intensive care, and assisted with surgeries. “We did a lot of things we are not doing anymore,” Harris said. “Now, a lot of what we do is preventive medicine.”
The Stanislaus Medical Society is honoring Harris with the John Darroch Memorial Award for Physician of the Year. The annual award goes to a physician who stands out for dedication to patient care, education and quality medicine.
Harris is a family practice physician at Orangeburg Medical Group. In a career spanning four decades, he has served as president of the Stanislaus Medical Society (1988-89), the California Academy of Family Practice (1992-93) and the Memorial Hospital medical staff (1984-85).
After graduating from University of New Mexico School of Medicine in 1975, Harris completed a residency at what was then Scenic General Hospital in Modesto, serving as chief resident. In one of his teaching roles, Harris was education director of the Scenic General emergency room.
Harris saw other physicians come and go, including a business partner that he knew in medical school who decided to return to New Mexico. Harris and his family put down permanent roots in Modesto.
“It turned out to be a good place to raise a family,” said Harris, who raised three children with his wife, Barbara. “We had other opportunities, but picking up and moving again seemed not like a good choice.”
Harris has been with Orangeburg Medical Group since 1991.
In recent years, former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act broadened access to health insurance for millions of Americans. Harris and his partners were hesitant at first because it seemed insurance companies were in charge, and they didn’t know if the insurance payments would be much higher than Medi-Cal rates.
Ultimately, the group participated with some of the health plans.
“I don’t think it has been an exceptional program,” Harris said. “It has been a good program that still has room to improve. ... I would say I’m confused about the future of medicine. We don’t know what’s going to happen with the Affordable Care Act.”
Harris inherited his first name and career choice from his father, Mattice Harris, Sr., who was a physician in Orange, Texas. His 45-year-old son, nicknamed Buzzy, is Mattice Harris III.
The Modesto doctor has a pilot’s license and enjoys flying when time permits. His other hobbies include golf, fly fishing and photography.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321
Comments