Dave Dravecky to share his story with cancer survivors in Modesto

Dave Dravecky’s story is no less inspirational today than when the baseball world watched it unfold more than 27 years ago.
The retired San Francisco Giants pitcher made a comeback from a cancer diagnosis after doctors said it would take a miracle. “People ask me how many different messages I have. I only have one story and it’s my story,” said Dravecky, who lives in Turlock with his wife, Jan.
Dravecky, who had a memorable run with the Giants between 1987 and 1989, is the keynote speaker for Memorial Medical Center’s fifth annual Cancer Survivorship Conference on April 8. The all-day event provides information, inspiring stories and health-boosting ideas for cancer survivors and caregivers.
During the 1988 season, a cancerous tumor was discovered in Dravecky’s pitching arm. He underwent surgery that October to remove a large part of the muscle in his left arm. Dravecky completed a celebrated comeback on Aug. 10, 1989, pitching eight innings at Candlestick Park in a victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
Five days later, Dravecky suffered a career-ending broken arm while throwing a fastball in a game against the Montreal Expos. Doctors later found the cancer had returned and ultimately his left arm and shoulder were amputated to stop the disease.
As a motivational speaker and author today, the former All-Star for the San Diego Padres gives live-the-dream talks for corporations. He also speaks for fundraisers, nonprofit groups and events for people who have struggled with cancer.
Life takes a different turn with a cancer diagnosis, whether the patient is an office worker or player on the big stage of professional sports. People lose jobs. Patients fall into depression in the midst of pain and suffering, Dravecky says.
His own journey through cancer treatment was shared with Jan, his health care team and other people who matter the most.
“There are a number of things we learned through battling cancer,” Dravecky says, noting that no one should travel through the experience alone. “Our faith is an important part of our journey, trusting God with the doctors and nurses and the people who come into our lives.”
Patients should not think they are a burden for others if they ask a family member or friend for support, he says. Anyone who is close to a cancer patient should not hesitate even if they are not sure how to help.
“The smaller things you do for someone are huge,” Dravecky said. “Sometimes it is just sitting there and being there.”
The free conference at Modesto Junior College’s west campus also will feature talks on the long-term and late effects of cancer, physical activity and testimonials from cancer survivors. Exhibits will provide information on community partners, support groups, clinical trials and Memorial cancer services.
Dr. David Adkins, medical director of community outreach for Memorial’s cancer services, said the conference helps people know what resources are available after the diagnosis and therapy.
“Good things can happen to support them,” Adkins said. “Without this support, patients can develop a sense of isolation and feeling like there is not much out there for them.”
Dave and Jan Dravecky have a nonprofit offering no-cost support for individuals and families dealing with cancer at endurance.org.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321
The 5th annual Cancer Survivorship Conference will be held April 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Modesto Junior College, Mary Stuart Rogers Building, 2201 Blue Gum Ave. Doors open at 8 a.m. for registration and continental breakfast.
The event is free. Space is limited so people are asked to register at memorialmedicalcenter.org/survivors-conference. More information is available from Memorial Medical Center cancer services at (209) 569-7789.
Comments