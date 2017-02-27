Advocates say ‘The Body Positive’ movement is shape of the future

For champions of The Body Positive movement, society’s obsession with a slim figure, dieting and the war against obesity is not only harmful psychologically, it contributes to eating disorders.
The Body Positive movement provides more of a trust model for eating and body image, rather than the strict “control model” that’s culturally sanctioned and keeps people in perpetual struggle with their bodies and food.
Signe Darpinian, a family therapist with a practice in Modesto and in the Bay Area, is bringing a program on The Body Positive to Modesto’s State Theatre on Thursday.
Darpinian has written a book with co-authors Shelley Aggarwal, an eating disorder expert, and Wendy Sterling, a dietician and team nutritionist for the Oakland Athletics.
The event also will feature Connie Sobczak, an author and leader of this movement to prevent eating problems and improve self-image.
Founded in 1996, The Body Positive movement attempts to create a lively, healthy community that offers freedom from guilt-ridden societal messages that thin is ideal.
Darpinian says people can trust themselves about food choices. The five core principles of this approach will be presented at the event.
A reception begins at 5:30 p.m. at the State Theatre, 1307 J St. The program will start at 6:40 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door, at thestate.org/calendar or by calling 209-527-4697.
