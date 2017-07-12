Salsa from Hughson? Almonds with a Bloody Mary kick? Vote now for Valley’s best food

Online voting starts Thursday for one of the new-product contests at the Fresno Food Expo, a showcase of food and drink from the San Joaquin Valley.
The seventh annual event, July 26 and 27, will draw hundreds of buyers for grocery stores, restaurants and other businesses around the world.
The expo has 28 entries for new-product honors, including salsa, nuts, milk and popcorn from the north valley. The People’s Choice Award is by online voting at www.fresnofoodexpo.com until July 25. The Buyer’s Choice Award will be decided by an expert panel.
The north valley’s offerings:
▪ Almond butter (crunchy or creamy) from Alldrin Bros. Almond Co. in Oakdale
▪ Bloody Mary flavored almonds from Jake’s Nut Roasters, part of Stewart & Jasper Orchards, near Newman
▪ Mesquite smoked almonds from the same company
▪ Popcorn with crushed candy canes, white chocolate and caramel from Roberts Ferry Nut Co., east of Waterford
▪ Super Food Mix, also from Roberts Ferry and containing nuts and dried fruit
▪ Tia Fina Salsa from Hughson, in mild, spicy and hot versions
▪ Top Line Milk, bottled on a dairy farm near Winton.
The expo will feature cooking demonstrations, a public tasting and more. It will be at the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center.
