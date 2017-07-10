Free Slurpees for everyone – because it’s July 11 again!

It’s that time of year again.
July 11 is upon us Tuesday.
And that means free Slurpees!
For the 15th straight year, the popular convenience store 7-Eleven will be offering free Slurpees again to honor the calendar date that matches its name.
Customers can get a one free small Slurpee – without any other purchase – from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday (or while supplies last).
There are six 7-Elevens in Modesto, along with several more throughout Stanislaus County and the surrounding cities.
7-Eleven has introduced a a couple of new Slurpee flavor this year, too: Cotton Candy cherry and Cotton Candy blue raspberry.
