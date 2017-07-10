Because it’s July 11, the convenience store 7-11 will be giving away free slurpees Tuesday. Customers are limited to one free small slurpee.
Because it’s July 11, the convenience store 7-11 will be giving away free slurpees Tuesday. Customers are limited to one free small slurpee. Courtesy 7-Eleven
Because it’s July 11, the convenience store 7-11 will be giving away free slurpees Tuesday. Customers are limited to one free small slurpee. Courtesy 7-Eleven

Food & Drink

July 10, 2017 8:25 PM

Free Slurpees for everyone – because it’s July 11 again!

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

It’s that time of year again.

July 11 is upon us Tuesday.

And that means free Slurpees!

For the 15th straight year, the popular convenience store 7-Eleven will be offering free Slurpees again to honor the calendar date that matches its name.

Customers can get a one free small Slurpee – without any other purchase – from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday (or while supplies last).

There are six 7-Elevens in Modesto, along with several more throughout Stanislaus County and the surrounding cities.

7-Eleven has introduced a a couple of new Slurpee flavor this year, too: Cotton Candy cherry and Cotton Candy blue raspberry.

 

Cheers yourself with Slurpee Cotton Candy! #Slurpee50

A post shared by Slurpee (@slurpee) on

Find the nearest 7-Eleven near you.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning 2:04

Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning
How to clean cast iron cookware 0:53

How to clean cast iron cookware
How to open a bottle of champagne 1:25

How to open a bottle of champagne

View More Video