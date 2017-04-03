Matzo Magic! Recipes that celebrate a Passover staple

You don't have to be Jewish to enjoy this Passover staple! We've built three sweet treats around the kid-friendly unleavened bread.
MATZO CHOCOLATE-BANANA LAYER CAKE
Let the kids assemble - and eat! - this so-easy, no-bake dessert.
Makes 8 servings
1 cup cold heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons powdered sugar (Make sure it's kosher for Passover if you're observing the holiday.)
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
12 ounces semisweet chocolate
3 pieces matzo
3ï¿½4 large bananas, sliced
2 ounces chopped pecans
1. First, make the whipped cream. In a large bowl, whip cream with a hand or stand mixer until soft peaks form. Add powdered sugar and vanilla, and beat until you have stiff peaks, being careful not to over mix.
2. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or in a microwave in 30-second increments until melted. Cool slightly.
3. Have the kids place one piece of matzo on a large plate or platter and spread with a layer of chocolate. Top with a layer of bananas and spread with half the whipped cream. Top with another piece of matzo, a layer of chocolate, a layer of bananas, and the remaining whipped cream. Top with one more piece of matzo, a layer of chocolate, and a sprinkle of pecans.
4. Chill the cake in the refrigerator for at least one hour before serving. (You can make it up to 6 hours ahead.)
MATZO CRUNCH BITES
Matzo balls aren't just for soup! Kids will get a kick out of rolling and dipping the dough.
Makes about 20
1 cup dates, pits removed
1/2 cup almond butter
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
11/2 pieces matzo
For coating: sweetened shredded coconut, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, or finely chopped almonds
1. In a food processor, process the dates until pureed.
2. Add almond butter and salt. Blend.
3. Break matzo into pieces, add to food processor, and pulse just until combined. The dough should still be a little chunky.
4. Have kids roll dough into balls and then dip them in the coating of their choice.
5. Chill 1 hour; serve. Leftovers keep in the refrigerator up to three days.
MATZO BREI WITH BERRIES AND CARAMEL
This scrambled-egg-and-matzo concoction is a traditional Passover breakfast, but we've sweetened it up for any time of day.
Makes 2 large or 4 small pancakes
- For the caramel
1/2 cup sugar
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
- For the Matzo Brei
4 eggs
2 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
4 pieces matzo, broken into 1-inch pieces
4 tablespoons butter, divided
1/2 cup Greek yogurt
1/2 cup fresh berries
A few sprigs mint
1. Make the caramel: Melt the sugar on medium-low heat in a small heavy-bottomed saucepan, stirring continuously until light brown. Add the butter and stir in to melt. The mixture will bubble a little. Add the cream, raise heat to medium high, and bring to a boil for 30 to 60 seconds. Set aside to cool. The caramel will thicken as it cools.
2. Make the Matzo Brei: In a large bowl, help the kids whisk together the eggs, sugar, and salt. Place the matzo in a colander and run it under warm water for 15 seconds to soften. Drain well and fold into the egg mixture.
3. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large nonstick pan over medium heat. Spoon half of mixture to form one large pancake or two smaller pancakes. Cook one side for 2 to 3 minutes until golden. Then flip and cook the other side for 2 more minutes or until done. Repeat with remaining butter and mixture.
4. Have the kids top the matzo with Greek yogurt, berries, mint, and caramel sauce. Serve immediately.
ABOUT THE WRITER
Amy Kritzer founded the blog What Jew Wanna Eat, and she is the author of Sweet Noshings and the owner of ModernTribe.com. In her spare time, she likes theme parties and glitter.
