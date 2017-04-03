Moms Gear: Foam roller applies pressure to stressed-out muscles

Any mom looking to stimulate deep tissue or undergo a quick, but effective, massage of the legs, arms or thighs can try the Deep Tissue Foam Roller available through Gaiam.com. Offered for $34.98, the roller has an extra-firm wave-like texture on the outside and a hollow, durable core in the inside.
Follow the instruction guide that comes with the roller to carry out upper or lower leg rolls, hip rolls shoulder rolls, or chest rolls. According to the product packaging, movements like these can help to increase blood flow in the body and to soothe sore muscles. A short video on the website also indicates the foam roller can be helpful in isolating specific muscle groups and releasing aches and pains.
Whatever your choice for use, be sure to use the roller in a slow, controlled manner and do not rush any movement. This may by easy since some of the pressure can be quite intense - I found the slower I went the deeper the pressure that I experienced. According to the instructions, finish each movement within 30-60 seconds, but do one to three sets. A 30-60 second rest is recommended before changing sets.
The Deep Tissue Foam Roller comes in two colors, orange or black. You'll need to find a spot to store it since it is 13 inches long and five inches wide. It comes with a three-year guarantee, but the kids still shouldn't play (meaning step!) on it. To clean, wipe the roller with a damp cloth. Just keep in mind that before placing an order, this roller is extra-firm, meaning it is not meant for the faint-of-heart.
