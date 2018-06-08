99 years strong, crowds keep showing up to annual rite of Modesto summers

The weather was cool, the music was easy and the crowd enthusiastic Thursday evening as MoBand kicked off its 99th season of concerts in the park.
The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County, affectionately known as MoBand, plays Thursday nights at Graceada Park's Mancini Bowl through July 12.
The weekly summer events have become a tradition for the thousands who turn out to spread their blankets, listen to music and socialize. Longtime MoBand conductor George Gardner again leads the band this season.
Thursday's kick-off concert featured a Graffiti Summer theme, in tune with June's month-long celebration of the film "American Graffiti" in the city, which celebrated cars and cruising in Modesto.
The rest of the MoBand season's themes feature 78s and 45s on June 14; Shake it Up, June 21; USA Fever, June 28; Holiday Leftovers, July 5; and This One’s For You, July 12.
The concerts are always free and begin at 8 p.m. Thursdays at the outdoor bowl located near Needham Street and Sycamore Avenue.
Comments