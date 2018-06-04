'One day of perfection': Society for DisAbilities crowns new princesses

Two young ladies were awarded crowns at the Society for DisAbilities' second annual "Miss Stanislaus Spirit Princess Pageant" Saturday.
The program, a partnership between the Modesto nonprofit organization and the Modesto 500 Lions Club, took place at Downey High School.
“In every girl's life, there is a time that she wants to be a princess – magical, exciting, carefree and beautiful," Patricia Casey-Gillum, a member of the Lions Club, said in a release. "I started this pageant to give this opportunity to these amazing girls - just one day of perfection.”
Miss Stanislaus Spirit Princess 2017 Hayven Smith of Oakdale crowned the Miss Stanislaus Spirit Princess 2018, Norah Kerry. This division was for girls with disabilities between the ages of 5 and 12. Michelle Ortiz was awarded the Best Friend.
Added this year was the Teen division for girls with disabilities from ages 13 to 22. Elizabeth "Lizzie" Mussman was crowned, with Casey Holliday getting the Teen Best Friend trophy.
The pageant is conducted in June as part of Disabilities Awareness Month in Stanislaus County.
