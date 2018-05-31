Events at churches the Modesto region

Classes & Support
BOOK STUDY – 6 p.m. Tuesdays through June 12, Center For Spiritual Living Modesto, 2125 Wylie Drive, Modesto. "Creative Mind and Success" by Ernest Holmes, an optimistic, self-empowering, search for the truth and man's place in Creation. Text required; offering. 648-3495.
DINNER WITH A DOCTOR – 6:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1633 North Central Ave. Meal and lecture by a doctor or medical professional. Topics include: Heart Rhythms (June 12), First Aid (Aug. 14), Mental Health (Sept. 11), Blood Pressure (Oct. 9), Time Management (Nov. 13), and Healthy Holiday Cooking (Dec. 11). Free. 209-538-1024 or ceresadventist@sbcglobal.net.
A COURSE IN MIRACLES – 11:30 a.m. Sundays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Unity Church of Modesto, 2467 Veneman Ave. 209-578-5433.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY – 10 a.m. Sundays, Healing Word Christian Fellowship Church, 950 Oakdale Road, Modesto. 209-450-6612.
WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDIES – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; call for times. Shelter Cove Church, 4242 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-567-3200.
MOPS – 6-8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Trinity United Modesto Mothers of Preschoolers. 209-529-3228.
GRIEFSHARE – 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Seminar and support for those who have lost a loved one. Free.
GRIEFSHARE - 6:30 p.m. Mondays starting June 25, Modesto Covenant CHurch, 913 Floyd Ave. A a 13 week DVD series to begin to heal your broken heart after the death of someone you loved, and to help you have hope again. $15. 209-529-2666 or www.griefshare.org
NEW CREATION IN CHRIST – 7 p.m. Fridays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Faith-based ministry for men who are struggling against addiction and/or life-dominating sin. 209-545-5530.
BIBLE STUDIES – Various times, Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Ave., Modesto. Men’s and women’s classes and young adult Bible study. 209-523-4531.
Miscellaneous
ALL-CHURCH SALE – 7a.m.–3 p.m., Saturday, June 9, Centenary Church, McHenry Avenue between Norwegian and Tokay, Modesto. Thousands of items in air-conditioned building and parking lot, plus food booth. Proceeds to benefit ministries and missions. 209-527-5441.
COMMUNITY LABYRINTH WALK — 6:30 p.m. June 3, Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave. Meditative walk in the cool of the evening. 209-523-1438.
PIONEER CLUB – 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Centenary Church, McHenry Avenue between Norwegian and Tokay avenues, Modesto. Weekly program for preschool through fifth grade. Family dinner at 5:30 p.m. 209-527-5411.
Vacation Bible School
SONCANYON RIVER ADVENTURE — June 18-22, Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave., Modesto. For children entering 1st through 6th grades. Must preregister online at www.mcclife.net.
