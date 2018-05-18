Denair schools the site of documentary looking to capture rural teen life in America

The life of the rural American teenager will be captured in a documentary filmed in Denair, a project spearheaded by the town's high school principal.
Denair High School Principal Kara Backman hopes to shine a positive light on the community as well as her campus through the film, according to a press release on the project.
A team from GoodCity Concepts of Cleveland spent the past week following three students in the small Stanislaus County community to create the 10- to 15-minute documentary. The subjects — eighth-grader Connor Prock, high school junior Adrianna Snyder and senior Alex Flores — were selected as "authentic representatives of the broader student body and community," according to the release.
The production team followed the students to their classes and their homes, as well as interviewed their families, friends and teachers.
Backman anticipates the documentary will be ready by mid-summer and she plans to show it on the district’s social media sites, at student and campus events and at large conferences.
Comments