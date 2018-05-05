There was a taco truck takeover in Modesto on Saturday. And a parade, too.

There were celebrations in the streets of Modesto on Saturday, all jubilantly celebrating the culture of Mexico.

The Cinco de Mayo Parade returned in the morning to Crows Landing Road, feting the holiday that marks the Mexico's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

South Modesto Businesses United presents this annual parade that featured floats, youth groups, horses and more.

Meanwhile in downtown, the fledgling Modesto Taco Fest took over a portion of 11th Street as taco trucks and restaurants joined to make street and gourmet tacos.

For a first-time event, the Taco Fest drew large crowds and had long lines for many of the taco stands. While some in attendance said they wished it was larger, spanning several blocks, they appreciated the event and its food.

"We need this — there's a large Hispanic community here and we need more things like this that celebrate that heritage," said Starr Spera, of Modesto.

In the parking garage on 11th, there was lucha libre wrestling while mariachis played music outside. Also on hand were dog races and activities for children.

There also was plenty of street food for the crowd to enjoy along with beer, tequila, margaritas and micheladas at the event scheduled to go on into Saturday night.