Too old to exercise? Not this crew, who took to Modesto park to celebrate age, moving

Modesto area people of a certain age took to the park on Friday to celebrate those ages by getting their bodies moving.
The 12th annual Age With Movement Celebration, sponsored by the Healthy Aging Association, marked Older Americans Month with a series of activities and information at Modesto's East La Loma Park.
Fitness events included walks, aerobics and tai chi. Music, demonstrations, community booths, a pet parade and bingo also highlighted the morning event.
For more about the Healthy Aging Association, see www.healthyagingassociation.org.
