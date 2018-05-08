The Central Valley Brewfest returns this weekend to the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock.
Living

Hop on a bike, grab a beer, sip some tea; You can do it all in the Modesto region

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

May 08, 2018 02:00 PM

Brewfest

Sample nearly 150 varieties of craft beer while listening to live music and viewing an art show at the Central Valley Brewfest. There also will be wines in a VIP tent and food trucks with items for purchase at this age 21-and-older event.

WHEN: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, May 12

WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock

TICKETS: $40 advance, $45 door, $55 VIP; $15 designated drivers

ONLINE: cvbrewfest.com

BMX Pros Trick Team riders will be back for the Family Cycling Festival in Modesto.
Andy Alfaro Modesto Bee

Family Cycling Festival

Modesto's annual celebration of the cycle returns Saturday to downtown. The Family Cycling Festival features free children’s bike helmets, bounce houses, rock climbing and vendor booths. Among the high-flying highlights are BMX bike demos, along with bike races.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 12

WHERE: I Street, between 10th and 12th streets

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-571-5193

Mother's Day Tea

Treat mom to a spot of tea as the McHenry Mansion Foundation presents its annual Mother's Day Tea on Saturday, with two seatings available. The traditional tea will be set in the historic Victorian mansion in downtown Modesto.

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12

WHERE: McHenry Mansion, 15th and I streets, Modesto

TICKETS: $30; reservations required

CALL: 209-549-0428

Audra McDonald returns to the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Fresno Bee

Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald has starred in three Broadway shows, won six Tony Awards, two Grammys and an Emmy, as well as appeared in several TV series and specials. Raised in Fresno, the Juilliard-trained soprano brings her trio to Modesto for an afternoon show at the Gallo Center.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 13

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $49-$99

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Jerry Lee and Betsy Moore play Bottom and Puck in SRT's "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
Rich Miller photography

"A Midsummer Night’s Dream"

Sierra Repertory Theatre brings one of Shakespeare's most festive plays to its Sonora stage. Four plots intertwine in "A Midsummer Night's Dream," all set against the backdrop of a fiery battle between the King and Queen of the Fairies.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays- Sundays; May 4-20

WHERE: Sierra Repertory’s East Sonora Theatre

TICKETS: $32-$47

ONLINE: www.sierrarep.org

Francine Lameire is among the actors in "Four Seasons."
David Todd

"Four Seasons"

Four plays will be presented in one evening during “Four Seasons,” written by Michael Lynch, theater professor at Modesto Junior College. "Rachel & Louise," "Sleeping Bag," "A Widow's Guide to Auto Repair" and "Book of Glass" will run Thursdays through Saturdays until May 19.

WHEN: 7 p.m. May 10-12 and May 17-19

WHERE: MJC Cabaret West, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

TICKETS: $9-$11

ONLINE: mjc.tix.com

