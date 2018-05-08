Hop on a bike, grab a beer, sip some tea; You can do it all in the Modesto region

Brewfest
Sample nearly 150 varieties of craft beer while listening to live music and viewing an art show at the Central Valley Brewfest. There also will be wines in a VIP tent and food trucks with items for purchase at this age 21-and-older event.
WHEN: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, May 12
WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock
TICKETS: $40 advance, $45 door, $55 VIP; $15 designated drivers
ONLINE: cvbrewfest.com
Family Cycling Festival
Modesto's annual celebration of the cycle returns Saturday to downtown. The Family Cycling Festival features free children’s bike helmets, bounce houses, rock climbing and vendor booths. Among the high-flying highlights are BMX bike demos, along with bike races.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 12
WHERE: I Street, between 10th and 12th streets
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-571-5193
Mother's Day Tea
Treat mom to a spot of tea as the McHenry Mansion Foundation presents its annual Mother's Day Tea on Saturday, with two seatings available. The traditional tea will be set in the historic Victorian mansion in downtown Modesto.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12
WHERE: McHenry Mansion, 15th and I streets, Modesto
TICKETS: $30; reservations required
CALL: 209-549-0428
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald has starred in three Broadway shows, won six Tony Awards, two Grammys and an Emmy, as well as appeared in several TV series and specials. Raised in Fresno, the Juilliard-trained soprano brings her trio to Modesto for an afternoon show at the Gallo Center.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 13
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $49-$99
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
"A Midsummer Night’s Dream"
Sierra Repertory Theatre brings one of Shakespeare's most festive plays to its Sonora stage. Four plots intertwine in "A Midsummer Night's Dream," all set against the backdrop of a fiery battle between the King and Queen of the Fairies.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays- Sundays; May 4-20
WHERE: Sierra Repertory’s East Sonora Theatre
TICKETS: $32-$47
ONLINE: www.sierrarep.org
"Four Seasons"
Four plays will be presented in one evening during “Four Seasons,” written by Michael Lynch, theater professor at Modesto Junior College. "Rachel & Louise," "Sleeping Bag," "A Widow's Guide to Auto Repair" and "Book of Glass" will run Thursdays through Saturdays until May 19.
WHEN: 7 p.m. May 10-12 and May 17-19
WHERE: MJC Cabaret West, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
TICKETS: $9-$11
ONLINE: mjc.tix.com
